Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,119 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 21.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock worth $3,087,222 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

