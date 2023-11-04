Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.81. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

