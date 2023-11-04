R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCM. Barclays lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $151,633,000 after buying an additional 47,376 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,525,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 42.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after buying an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

