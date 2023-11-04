Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 756.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

