Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
