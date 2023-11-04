Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

