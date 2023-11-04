Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

