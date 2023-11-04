Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.26 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Radware alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDWR

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. Radware has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Radware will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 63.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.