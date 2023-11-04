Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.59 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Raydium has a market cap of $64.16 million and $22.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,600,322 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
