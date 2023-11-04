Raymond James Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $175.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.92.

MPC opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.06. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

