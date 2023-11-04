Raymond James Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $49.50

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $51.50 to $49.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LITE. Bank of America cut their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.97.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lumentum by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
