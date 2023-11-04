Raymond James Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $147.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.62.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.