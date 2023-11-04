RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.82

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$92.82 and last traded at C$92.80, with a volume of 126567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RB Global Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.22). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.0575573 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.65%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.30 per share, with a total value of C$112,600.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

