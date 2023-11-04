Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Stephens

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of RRBI opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 27.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

In other news, Director Kirk David Cooper sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $44,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Stories

