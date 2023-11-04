Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDFN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Redfin stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $352,698. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 3,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

