Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $914.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $915.00 to $914.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $907.96.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $816.90 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $822.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $781.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.