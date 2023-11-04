Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) PT Raised to $20.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 30th.

RVPH stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

