Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Lowered to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.01. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.