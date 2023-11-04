RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RFIL. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.05.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

