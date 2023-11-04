RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.
Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
