RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

