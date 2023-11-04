Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $292.69.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $263.83 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $240.30 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.08 and its 200 day moving average is $297.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

