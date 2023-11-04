Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $50.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after purchasing an additional 833,700 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

