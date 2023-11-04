Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.10 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

PINS opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,371. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

