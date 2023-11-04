Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $28.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXTR. UBS Group started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

