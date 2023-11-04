Roth Mkm Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $176.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.10.

Get Universal Display alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $147.05 on Friday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.