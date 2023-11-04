Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $35.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.57.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $663.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 257,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 169,493 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 103.9% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $837,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 82.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

