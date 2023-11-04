Royal Bank of Canada Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $63.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.78.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.