Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $92.36 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

