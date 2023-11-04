Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

SAFE stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a current ratio of 39.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -9.29%.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $1,399,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

