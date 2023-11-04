Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 355 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 36.02%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

