Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 397 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of ED opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

