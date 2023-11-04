Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967 over the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.