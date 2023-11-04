Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,382 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1,401.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $65.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

