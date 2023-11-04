Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after buying an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 216,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

