Sandy Spring Bank Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $331.40 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $254.00 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.73 and a 200-day moving average of $328.21.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

