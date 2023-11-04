Sandy Spring Bank Has $265,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.