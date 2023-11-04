Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 2,556,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $239,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

