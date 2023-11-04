Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 246 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.