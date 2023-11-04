Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2,178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

