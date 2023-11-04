Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 100.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average is $162.14. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock worth $12,970,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.