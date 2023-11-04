Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

CG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

