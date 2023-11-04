Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.45. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Mary Ann Scully purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital Bancorp

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.