Sandy Spring Bank Sells 487 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 330,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 199,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 137,651 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.56 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

