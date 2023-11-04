Sandy Spring Bank Sells 490 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $43.72 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

