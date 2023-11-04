Sandy Spring Bank Takes Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 914.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Esquire Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 34.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

