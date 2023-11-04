Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $132.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.