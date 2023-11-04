Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,187,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560,045 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $117,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

