Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.55.

SRPT stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

