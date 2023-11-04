Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $420.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

