Savant Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 123.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.