Savant Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.17, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

